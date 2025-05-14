Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYFI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

