Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 12,500 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Cellectis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CLLS opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.11. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

