Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,197 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in eGain were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Stock Up 3.3%

EGAN stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 14th.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Articles

