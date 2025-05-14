Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

