Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nerdy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nerdy by 14,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nerdy by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Nerdy by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 19,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $29,454.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,489.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 81,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $146,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,143,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,849. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,604 shares of company stock worth $443,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.92. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nerdy

Nerdy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.