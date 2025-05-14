Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Orchestra BioMed were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Orchestra BioMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Orchestra BioMed from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.67. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 107.04% and a negative net margin of 2,179.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.