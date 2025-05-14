Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAPS opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $175.96 million, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.14. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million.

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

