Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,735 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Joint were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Joint by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joint by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Joint by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Joint by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 738,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Joint had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 million. Analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

