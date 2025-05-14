Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 8,808 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wipro were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WIT

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.