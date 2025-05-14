Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in III. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ III opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of -68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.
III has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $3.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
