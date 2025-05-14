Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,947 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

WHF stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.66%.

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 22,360 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $199,898.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 237,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

