Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,191 Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 2,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 259,569 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

