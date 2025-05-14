Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.69.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.
NASDAQ:WERN opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
