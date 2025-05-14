Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $29,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.