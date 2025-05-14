Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

