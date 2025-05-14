Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6%

WPM stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $87.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,648,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

