Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics to post earnings of ($39.00) per share for the quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $737.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

