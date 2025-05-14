WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.07 and last traded at $110.07. Approximately 3,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.18.

Get WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $388.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.