Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Woodward were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $536,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,216.80. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,506.50. This represents a 39.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,700. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average of $179.72. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

