WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.64% of WSFS Financial worth $51,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 304,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

