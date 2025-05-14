Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,511 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $28,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $94,964.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $10,180.48. The trade was a 90.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

