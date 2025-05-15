10,644 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,628.17. The trade was a 35.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $2,358,215.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 751,243 shares in the company, valued at $26,173,306.12. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,973 shares of company stock worth $21,951,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.