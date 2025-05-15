10,746 Shares in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTTB. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Q32 Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Q32 Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Q32 Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Q32 Bio Stock Down 5.2%

QTTB stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Q32 Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.33. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q32 Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.