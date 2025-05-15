10,780 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in RPC by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 162,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPC by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

