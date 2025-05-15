1,100 Shares in Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSIX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of Power Solutions International stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $813.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.09. Power Solutions International Inc has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 293.35% and a net margin of 12.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $46,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,944,281 shares in the company, valued at $68,513,418.87. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

