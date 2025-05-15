12,200 Shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

