122,026 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.21% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,265.83. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

