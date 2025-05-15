12,300 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Altice USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

