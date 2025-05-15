12,613 Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UEIC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

UEIC opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $95.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.47 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Eric Singer purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $161,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,612.19. This trade represents a 374.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

