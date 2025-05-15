12,637 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,822,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 874,777 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.73 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

