17,500 Shares in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGGH. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 248,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 1,046.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 97,662 shares during the period.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AGGH stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

About Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

