18,739 Shares in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of New Found Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150,253 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:NFGC opened at $1.12 on Thursday. New Found Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on New Found Gold from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.