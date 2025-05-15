19,810 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after buying an additional 2,043,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 586,108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGO opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

