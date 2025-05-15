2,000 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $13,113,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 829,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 767,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $103,001,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

