2,067 Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $259.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.11 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7719 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.