24,617 Shares in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Educational Development Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Educational Development Co. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

