25,760 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $182.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

