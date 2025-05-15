368,220 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 368,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.11% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 1,591,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after buying an additional 2,118,297 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,336,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after buying an additional 1,806,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Scotiabank upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

