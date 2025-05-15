43,253 Shares in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 604,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Copper & Gold by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 398,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper & Gold Trading Down 6.1%

Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Western Copper & Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $214 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WRN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cormark raised Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Western Copper & Gold Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

