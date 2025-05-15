56,588 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 617.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 44,889 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,008,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,513,310.29. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $258,707.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,346.96. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $117.75.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

