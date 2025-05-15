7,551 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $319,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 718,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,665,573.28. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,741 shares of company stock worth $1,559,401 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.