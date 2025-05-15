77,364 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 98,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 58,104 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,559.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,432. This represents a 42.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

DOUG stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

