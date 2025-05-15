Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

