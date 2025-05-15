Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.03 and a 12-month high of C$9.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Director Randy David Laney acquired 9,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.