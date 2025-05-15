Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,486.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 575.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

