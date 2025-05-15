Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 323,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $49,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $14,564,000. Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,353,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $540.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,450.50. This trade represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

