Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 36,088 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,088 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,630,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $756,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588,768 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 277,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 262,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,137,000 after buying an additional 62,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.