Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 205,475 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,475 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $21,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,732.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,134,000 after buying an additional 3,203,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,458,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,587,000 after buying an additional 2,312,292 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,564,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,086,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

