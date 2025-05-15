Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 92,477 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPOF opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $477.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.57. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

