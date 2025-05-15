Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after acquiring an additional 173,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 89,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.92. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

